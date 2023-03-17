ORDINANCE # O23-4304 AN ORDINANCE INTROD

ORDINANCE # O23-4304 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING CHAPTER 22, ARTICLE I, ANIMALS. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Chapter 22, Article I, Animals is amended as follows: Sec. 22-3. – Owners to exercise proper control of their animals; penalty. Owners shall keep animals under restraint and shall exercise proper care and control of their animals to prevent them from becoming a public nuisance. A public nuisance is created by any owner who allows: 1) Excessive, continuous or untimely barking, howling, crying or yelping, or the making of loud, continuous and disruptive noises; 2) Molesting or threatening persons, chasing vehicles, or attaching other domestic animals; 3) Running at large on public property (not designated as an off-leash area in definitions) 4) Defecating on public property or private property not exclusively owned or occupied by the owner of the animal, and allowing feces to remain and collect on the property owned or occupied by the owner of the animal, or; 5) Any dog to be tied to a leash which, at its full length, reaches within three feet of a public sidewalk. Any animal not under restraint or which has become a public nuisance may be impounded by a law enforcement officer or humane officer and the owner of any such animal may be subject to penalty under this chapter. SECTION 2. All ordinance and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 7th day of March, 2023. (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 203613