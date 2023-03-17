ORDINANCE # O23-4302 AN ORDINANCE INTROD

ORDINANCE # O23-4302 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING THE CITY CODE, CHAPTER 112, TRAFFIC CODE, ARTICLE III, PARKING. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Article III, Parking, Schedule C, No Parking on Odd-Numbered Side of Street, is hereby amended as follows: SECTION 1. No Parking on Odd Side of Street N 11th St – From Catlin Ave East to Dead End SECTION 2. Signs. The Department of Public Works is hereby authorized and directed to erect official traffic signs. SECTION 3. All ordinance and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 4. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 07th day of March, 2023 (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 203626