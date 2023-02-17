ORDINANCE #O23-4300 AN ORDINANCE INTRODU

ORDINANCE #O23-4300 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING THE CITY CODE, CHAPTER 112, TRAFFIC CODE, ARTICLE III, PARKING, DIVISION 1. – GENERAL PARKING RESTRICTIONS The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 112-51 Stopping, standing and parking. (c) Parking prohibited in specified places. No operator of a vehicle shall park or leave standing a vehicle in any of the following places except to comply with the directions of a traffic officer or traffic control signal or sign: This section of the City Code is hereby amended by adding the following: (10) Within 4 feet of the entrance to an alley or a private road or driveway SECTION 2. Signs. The Department of Public Works is hereby authorized and directed to erect official traffic signs. SECTION 3. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 4. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 7th day of February, 2023. (Feb. 17, 2023) WNAXLP 194696