ORDINANCE No. O23-4321 AN ORDINANCE INTR

ORDINANCE No. O23-4321 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE AMENDING THE CITY CODE, CHAPTER 114, UTILITIES, ARTICLE II, SEWER USAGE, SECTION 114-62, USER CHARGES. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. City Code Chapter 114, Utilities, Article II, Sewer Usage, User Charges, of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 114-62 User Charges. (b) Fixed user charge. (1) The fixed charge is $4.50 $5.50 per month per meter. (2) It shall be levied against every connection to the wastewater collection system. (3) Connections which include more than one unit of service shall be charged $4.50 $5.50 per month per unit of service each month effective January 1, 2024 2012. (c) Variable user charge. (1) The variable user charge is $7.50 $7.71 per 100 cubic feet of water usage. (2) The variable user charge for shall be based upon the flow of sewage discharged by each user, as measured by water meter readings. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 18th day of July, 2023. (Aug. 11, 2023) WNAXLP 249219