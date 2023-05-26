ORDINANCE NO. O23-4312 AN ORDINANCE INTR

ORDINANCE NO. O23-4312 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE LICENSES AND FEES COMMITTEE AMENDING CHAPTER 74, LICENSES, PERMITS AND BUSINESS REGULATIONS OF THE CITY OF SUPERIOR CODE OF ORDINANCES, ARTICLE XII, SHORT-TERM RENTALS. SECTIONS 74-301 THROUGH 74-308 SO AS TO REMOVE THE LICENSE REQUIREMENT FOR SHORT-TERM RENTALS. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Code of Ordinances Chapter 74, Licenses, Permits And Business Regulations, Article XII Short-Term Rentals is hereby amended to read as follows: Secs. 74-277—74-300. - Reserved. ARTICLE XII - SHORT-TERM RENTALS Sec. 74-301. - Definitions. The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning: Short-term rental means a residential dwelling that is rented for a fee for fewer than 30 consecutive days, as defined in Wis. Stats. § 66.0615(1)(dk). Dwelling unit means one or more rooms with separate entrances and provisions for living, cooking, sanitary, and sleeping facilities and a bathroom arranged for lodging by one person or one family. Homeowner means any property owner offering lodging for rent out of their own primary single-family dwelling. Property Manager means any person appointed to act on behalf of the property owner. Property Owner means any business entity offering short-term lodging out of all other types of residential dwellings, and shall include any corporation, partnership, limited liability company, or sole proprietorship licensed to conduct business in this state. Sec. 74-302. – Purpose and Operation of Short-Term Rentals. 1. The purpose of licensing short-term rentals within the city ensures that property owners are aware of their responsibilities; and that the lodging meets the minimum standards necessary for the health and safety of persons occupying or using buildings, structures or premises as well as the surrounding community; and provisions for the administration and enforcement thereof. 2. Each short-term rental shall be operated by a homeowner or property manager. 3. The building inspector, fire inspector and health officer shall inspect and approve all short-term licenses under this section prior to issuance/renewal of the annual license. 4. Short-term rentals must comply with the City of Superior Hotel-Motel Room Tax Ordinance; license renewals will not be granted to parties in arrears of hotel-motel room tax by more than six months. Sec. 74-303. - Supervisory duties of licensee. It is made the duty of the property owner, together with the license under this article, to: 1. Maintain a current register of all guests, which shall be available at all times to inspection by federal, state or city officers, and shall include the following: a) The names and addresses of all guests. b) The date of the guest’s arrival and departure. c) The license number of all guest vehicles and the state issuing the license. 2. Maintain the rental in a clean, orderly and sanitary condition at all times. 3. Provide garbage and recycling removal on a weekly basis. 4. See that the provisions of this article are complied with and enforced and report promptly to the proper authorities any violations of this article or any other violations of law which may arise. 5. Report to the county health department all cases of persons or animals infected or suspected of being infected with any communicable disease. 6. Maintain functional smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors in accordance with the requirements of Wis. Admin. Code, ch. SPS 362; 7. Prohibit the use of any unit by a greater number of occupants than that which it is designed to accommodate. 8. Prohibit excessive noise, fumes, glare, vibrations generated during the use. 9. Prohibit recreational vehicles (RVs), camper, tent, or other temporary lodging arrangements on site as a means of providing additional accommodations for paying guests or other invitees. 10. The designated property caretaker must be located within 25 miles of the short-term rental property and must be available 24 hours a day. a) The property owner must notify the city clerk within 24 hours of a change in management contact information for the short-term rental. b) The property manager must be authorized to allow city employees, officers and their designees, to enter the property for purposes of inspection and enforcement of this article and the Code of Ordinances for the City of Superior, Wisconsin. Sec. 74-304. – License Term and Requirements. 1. A license issued pursuant to this article shall expire on December 31 after its issuance, but may be renewed under the provisions of this article for additional periods of one year. 2. No person shall establish, operate or maintain a short-term rental more than ten nights each year within the city without having secured a license therefor from the city clerk, the application for which requires the following: a) A State of Wisconsin tourist rooming house license; b) A seller’s permit issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue; c) A certificate of liability insurance statement with liability limits not less than $300,000.00 per occurrence. Sec. 74-305. - Application for license; Fees and Filing Date. 1. License application and fees. The application for a license required by this article shall be filed with the city clerk on forms furnished by the city clerk. The fee for a license required by this article, or the renewal thereof, shall be $10.00 per month for a seasonal license or $50.00 for an annual license. Fees for new annual licenses to be issued prior to January 1 of any year shall be a pro rata share of the annual license fee. 2. Health department fee. In addition to the license fee set forth above, at the time of application the applicant shall pay a $15.00 fee for inspection services provided by the county health department. No portion of the health inspection fee shall be refunded. 3. Filing date. All applications must be filed with applicable filing fee; applications filed after November 1 of each year will be subject to a $25 late fee. Any application which does not include all of the required information and documentation shall not be considered complete. The clerk may conditionally accept incomplete applications, which may be subject to payment of an additional $25.00 late fee. Sec. 74-306. - License Contents; Posting Requirements. 1. The clerk shall issue a short-term rental license to all applicants following the approval of an application and the filing of all documents and records required under this article. The license shall contain the following information: a) Name and contact information of the property owner (and the property manager, if applicable); b) The maximum occupants for the premises; c) The license term; and d) The Wisconsin seller’s permit number. 2. A copy of this article and the city license issued for the short-term rental shall be displayed on the inside of the main entrance of each short-term rental. Sec. 74-307. - False statements. It shall be unlawful for any person to make any false statement in any application for the purpose of obtaining a license for a short-term rental; and it shall also be unlawful for any person to make any false statement to the licensee under this article, the manager or person in charge of any short-term rental for the purpose of obtaining accommodations therein. Sec. 74-308. - Transferability. Each short-term rental license shall be non-transferable to any other person or location. No short-term rental license shall be assignable and shall not be transferred upon sale or other transfer of ownership of the property. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby amended. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from May 16, 2023. Approved and adopted this 16th day of May, 2023. (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 225991