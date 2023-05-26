Ordinance 1.15-B of the Village Code of the Village of Solon Springs - Ordinance Imposing Hotel/Motel Room Tax Sub. 11. An amendment to the ordinance imposing hotel/motel room tax. The amendment to Ordinance 1.15-B increases the tax rate from 2% to 3% of the gross receipts from such retail furnishing of rooms or lodging and will this Ordinance will commence on July 1, 2023. Village of Solon Springs Board of Trustee’s, Approved on 25th day of April, 2022. Ben Evans, Village President Kathy Burger, Municipal Clerk (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 227247