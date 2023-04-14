OFFICIAL BID NOTICE County Line Road Pav

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE County Line Road Paving Project TOWN OF BRULE Trip Funded Project Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of Brule, Douglas County, WI is accepting sealed bids for application of asphalt pavement on County Line Road. Project includes final base preparation, paving with two and a half inches of hot mix asphalt and constructing a 2·foot compacted gravel shoulder on a 1-mile stretch of County Line Road from Old Hwy 2 to Carlson Rd. The bid is to be quoted using a unit price per ton price for hot mix asphalt made from an approved WDOT mix design. Contractor to provide traffic control signage, grades and compaction of roadway. An engineering certification for submittal to the TRIP program shall be submitted with the final invoice. Bids should be submitted to: Clerk, 5231 S County Line Rd, Brule, WI 54820. Mark sealed envelopes “County Line Rd Project”. Bids will be publicly opened and awarded on May 17, 2023 at the regular Board meeting, which is held at the town hall, 5814 S Maple St. at 6:30 pm. Further information can be obtained by contacting Myron Olson, Supervisor, at 218-348-5014. Deadline for submission of bids is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 when bid opening will be held at the Town Hall. The Town reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids as deemed most advantageous to the town. Town of Brule (April 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 212928