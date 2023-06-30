NOTICE TOWN OF SOLON SPRINGS VACATING PA
NOTICE TOWN OF SOLON SPRINGS VACATING PARTRIDGE PLACE, WEST PARTRIDGE PLACE AND SHARPTAIL DRIVE On Monday, July 10,2023 the Town Board of the Town of Solon Springs will hold a public meeting for the purpose of deciding to vacate part of platted but undeveloped roads in the Solon Springs Airport. The meeting will be brought to order at 5:15 p.m. in the Town Hall immediately prior to the regular board meeting. Any information for and/or against vacating this platted road may be presented. After reviewing all information, a decision involving this matter shall be made. Mick Salmen, Clerk Town of Solon Springs (June 30; July 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 237943