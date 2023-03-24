NOTICE TOWN OF SOLON SPRINGS REQUEST FOR BIDS The Town of Solon Springs will accept sealed bids for the following culverts: One- 5 foot arched, 36 feet long aluminized steel corrugated with lifting lugs. One piece pipe required. Delivered to site no later than June 1, 2023. (after spring road restrictions) Two- 3ft round, 30ft long aluminized steel. One-3ft band-2 piece Two-3ft pans/apron Delivered to Town shop no later than June 1, 2023. (after spring road restrictions) Bids are to be submitted by April 7, 2023 not later than 5:30 p.m. local time and will be opened at the Regular Board Meeting on April 10. Bids should be sent to the Town of Solon Springs PO Box 275, Solon Springs WI 54873. Please indicate “Holly Lucius/Gregerson CULVERT BID” on the sealed envelope. The Town reserves the right to reject bids or parts of bids and accept the bid most advantageous to the Town. By the order of the Town Board, Mick Salmen, Town Clerk (March 24, 2023) WNAXLP 206442