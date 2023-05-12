NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNERS OPEN BOOK HEAR

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNERS OPEN BOOK HEARINGS & ASSESSMENT BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING CITY OF SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 Assessment Rolls for the City of Superior, Wisconsin, will be delivered to the City Clerk’s Office, 1316 N. 14th St., Room 200, on May 30, 2023. They will be open for examination from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. OPEN BOOK HEARINGS WILL BE HELD MAY 30 – JUNE 1, 2023 during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Property owners may make an appointment for review of their property value by calling the City Assessors Office at 715-395-7222. THE BOARD OF REVIEW WILL CONVENE ON JUNE 8, 2023, FROM 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M., in the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St. Room 201, to hear objections regarding the assessment of property, with final adjournment tentatively scheduled for June 8, 2023. Property owners who wish to object to the valuation of their property must file a written objection on a prescribed form in the City Clerk’s Office. At the time of filing, an appointment will be made to appear before the Board of Review where the property owners must support their objection under oath. Boards of Review operate like a court. The Board’s function is not one of valuation, but of deciding the validity of the facts presented orally before them. Property owners (or a representative) may testify concerning their assessment objection, and must prove that the property is inequitably assessed when compared to the general level of assessment within its tax district. Please be advised of the Objections to Valuations requirements under Wisconsin Statute 70.47 (7): (aa) No person shall be allowed to appear before the board of review, to testify to the board by telephone or to contest the amount of any assessment of real or personal property if the person has refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the assessor to enter onto property to conduct an exterior view of the real or personal property being assessed. (ac) After the first meeting of the board of review and before the board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the board of review may contact, or provide information to, a member of the board about that person’s objection except at a session of the board. (ad) No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone or contest the amount of any assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the board or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under sub. (3) (a), that person provides to the clerk of the board of review notice as to whether the person will ask for removal under sub. (6m) (a) and if so which member will be removed and the person’s reasonable estimate of the length of time that the hearing will take. (ae) When appearing before the board, the person shall specify, in writing, the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate. (af) No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone or object to a valuation; if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method; unless no later than 7 days before the first meeting of the board of review the person supplies to the assessor all of the information about income and expenses, as specified in the manual under s. 73.03 (2a), that the assessor requests. The municipality or county shall provide by ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph and shall provide exceptions for persons using the information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or of the duties of their office or by order of a court. The information that is provided under this paragraph is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35 (1) unless a court determines before the first meeting of the board of review that the information is inaccurate.@ Dated at Superior, Wisconsin this 9th day of May, 2023. Heidi Blunt, Acting, City Clerk City of Superior, Wisconsin POSTED 5/9/2023: Superior Government Center, Douglas County Court House, Superior Public Library, and online at https://www.ci.superior.wi.us/185/Assessment-Board-of-Review Scheduled for publication in Superior Telegram on 5/12/2023 (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223229 (#RunDates#) WNAXLP #ADid#