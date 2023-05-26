NOTICE TO BID TOWN OF CLOVERLAND MAPLE,
NOTICE TO BID TOWN OF CLOVERLAND MAPLE, WI. 54854 CULVERT REPLACEMENT ON BALSOM BEND ROAD The Town of Cloverland is requesting bids for the replacement of a culvert on Balsam Bend Road. The existing 8’X7’ concrete box culvert is to be removed and properly disposed of. The replacement culvert will be a 117”X 79” poly coated arch culvert. There is a minimum of 21” of cover over the pipe, including a minimum of 6” of ¾’DBA gravel that will extend 50’ on both road sides of the culvert. Fabric and DOT rip-rap are required. For detailed information and site visit, contact Eric Saari- 218-428-0278. Bids will be opened at the Cloverland Town Board meeting on Monday, June 5th, at 7:00 PM at the Cloverland Town Hall. Bids may be mailed to: Town of Cloverland, 2763 S State Road 13, Maple, Wi 54854. Proof of insurance is required. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Posted 5/18/2023 Phyllis Massier- Clerk (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 226306