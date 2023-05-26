NOTICE TO BID TOWN OF CLOVERLAND MAPLE, WI. 54854 CULVERT REPLACEMENT ON BALSOM BEND ROAD The Town of Cloverland is requesting bids for the replacement of a culvert on Balsam Bend Road. The existing 8’X7’ concrete box culvert is to be removed and properly disposed of. The replacement culvert will be a 117”X 79” poly coated arch culvert. There is a minimum of 21” of cover over the pipe, including a minimum of 6” of ¾’DBA gravel that will extend 50’ on both road sides of the culvert. Fabric and DOT rip-rap are required. For detailed information and site visit, contact Eric Saari- 218-428-0278. Bids will be opened at the Cloverland Town Board meeting on Monday, June 5th, at 7:00 PM at the Cloverland Town Hall. Bids may be mailed to: Town of Cloverland, 2763 S State Road 13, Maple, Wi 54854. Proof of insurance is required. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Posted 5/18/2023 Phyllis Massier- Clerk (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 226306