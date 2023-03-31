NOTICE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOLON SPRINGS s. 10.02(3). Ss 10.01(2)(b) and 120.06(8)(c) Notice of Spring Election NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, an election to be held in the School District of Solon Springs on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at which two school board members listed below shall be chosen John Swanberg Benjamin Kidder The sample ballot below illustrates the names of the candidates for each office. These nominations have been certified and filed in this office Electors will vote in their regular polling places. Polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. School District Dated the 31st day of March 2023 Jason Clifton School District Clerk (March 31, 2023) WNAXLP 208279