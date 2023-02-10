NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED FUNDS PLEASE TAKE NO

NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED FUNDS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Douglas County Treasurer, CAROL JONES, pursuant to Section 59.66 Wis. Stats., is required to publish Douglas County a Class 1 notice, under ch.985, a listing of name and last known addresses of all persons for whom the Clerk of Douglas County Circuit Court is holding money or security which was published in this newspaper on January 27, 2023 and follow that ad with this Class 2 notice, under ch. 985, stating that the full listing may be viewed at: https://www.douglascountywi.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=795 or at the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office at 1313 Belknap St., Room 102, Superior, WI 54880 (Feb. 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 171859