NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN th

NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 30, 2023 at 10:30 o’clock A.M. at Superior Mini Storage, 23 East 3rd Street, Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, the Douglas County Sheriff will sell at Public Sale the following described personal property, to-wit: Snow Blower, Shop Vac, Couch, Plow, Grill, Lawn Mower, Patio Set, Fans, Bed Frame, Recliner, misc. boxes & items. Said sale shall be held for the purpose of foreclosing a lien claimed for the storage of the above property by Superior Mini Storage, pursuant to Section 704.90 of Wisconsin Statutes; that at the time of said sale there shall be due and owing for said services, etc., the sum of $325.00, exclusive of the costs of sale; and that the name of the lessee thereof is Brent Eliason. Dated at Superior, Wisconsin this 14th day of May. SUPERIOR MINI STORAGE (May 12 & 17, 2023) WNAXLP 223179