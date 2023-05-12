NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN th

NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 30, 2023 at 10:30 o’clock A.M. at Superior Mini Storage, 420 E Street, Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, the Douglas County Sheriff will sell at Public Sale the following described personal property, to-wit: Air Compressor, Washing Machine, Heater, Dressers, Bike, Train Set, Saws, Propane Heaters, Gas Cans, Cooler misc. boxes & items. Said sale shall be held for the purpose of foreclosing a lien claimed for the storage of the above property by Superior Mini Storage, pursuant to Section 704.90 of Wisconsin Statutes; that at the time of said sale there shall be due and owing for said services, etc., the sum of $325.00, exclusive of the costs of sale; and that the name of the lessee thereof is Don Eliason. Dated at Superior, Wisconsin this 14th day of May. SUPERIOR MINI STORAGE (May 12 & 19, 2023) WNAXLP 223173