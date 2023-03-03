NOTICE OF REFERENDUM TOWN OF SUPERIOR Ap

NOTICE OF REFERENDUM TOWN OF SUPERIOR April 4, 2023 Referendum Details At an election in the Town of Superior, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the following question will be submitted to a vote of the people: “Shall the person holding the office of town clerk in the Town of Superior be appointed by the town board?” A copy of the entire text of the ordinance directing the submission of the question can be obtained from the office of the town clerk. Additional Information Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID, you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles. Done in the Town of Superior, on March 3, 2023 Carolyn Jones, Town Clerk (March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 199574