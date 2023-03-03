NOTICE OF REFERENDUM ELECTION April 4, 2

NOTICE OF REFERENDUM ELECTION April 4, 2023 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the several towns, villages, cities, wards, and election districts of the State of Wisconsin, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the following questions will be submitted to a vote of the people pursuant to law: QUESTION 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?” QUESTION 2: “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?” QUESTION 3: “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” This referendum ballot is a result of 2023 Enrolled Joint Resolution 2 and 2023 Enrolled Joint Resolution 4, a copy of which can be viewed or downloaded from the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at https://elections.wi.gov/memo/certification-referendum-question-andtype-notice-referendum-april-4-2023-spring-election and also on the Legislature’s website at https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution. A copy also can be obtained from the office of the county clerk, or the Legislative Documents Room at 1 East Main Street, Madison, Wisconsin. DONE in the County of Douglas, This 3rd day of March, 2023. Kaci Jo Lundgren Douglas County Clerk (March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 198813