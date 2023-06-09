NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER NON-RENEWAL OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSES NOTICE is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Common Council of the City of Superior, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th Street, Board Room 201, Superior, Wisconsin, to consider non-renewal of the following Alcohol Beverage License for premises located at: 5221 E 4th Street Eddie’s Restaurant Incorporated Eddie’s Reason: Delinquent Personal Property Taxes 702 Tower Avenue Cameo Investments II, LLC Centerfolds Cabaret Reason: Delinquent Personal Property Taxes, Fire Code Violations 705 Tower Avenue Jeffrey Paul Schelin Top Hat Tavern Reason: Delinquent Personal Property Taxes Dated at Superior, Wisconsin, this 6th day of June, 2023. Heidi Blunt, City Clerk City of Superior, Wisconsin (June 9, 2023) WNAXLP 232204