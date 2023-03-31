NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Superior Ho

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Superior Housing Authority has developed its Annual Agency Plan, which includes the Capital Fund Program 5-Year Plan in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. As a part of that Plan, it has become necessary to make revisions to the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy and the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Administrative Plan that are currently in place. It is available for public review at the Housing Authority’s Administrative Office. The Authority’s hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. A Public Hearing for Plan Review revisions has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Housing Authority’s Administrative Office, 1219 N. 8th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. The public is encouraged to attend. The Superior Housing Authority complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of an accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact Rhonda Berg at (715) 718-8142 by 12:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. The Authority will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. (March 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 208591