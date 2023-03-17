NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED AMENDM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO PROJECT PLANS FOR TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN AND TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NUMBER ELEVEN CITY OF SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Notice is hereby given that the Plan Commission of the City of Superior, Wisconsin (the “City”), will meet at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Room 204 of the Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin, for the purpose of conducting public hearings to consider the proposed amendments to the Project Plans (the “Project Plans”) for Tax Incremental District No. 7 (“TID #7”) and Tax Incremental District No. 11 (“TID #11”), located within the City. The purpose of the proposed amendments to the Project Plans to allocate positive tax increments generated by TID #7 and TID #11 to Tax Incremental District Number 17 for public infrastructure improvements, including new street infrastructure along 28th Street, new sidewalks and related improvements at an estimated cost of $495,000 from TID #7 and an estimated cost of $46,300 from TID #11. Draft copies of the proposed amendments to the Project Plans are available for public inspection and will be provided upon request at the office of the City Clerk at the Government Center between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above. Dated: March 17, 2023 CITY OF SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN By /s/ Jason Serck Secretary of Plan Commission (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 204081