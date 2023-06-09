Notice of Pending Application for Propos

Notice of Pending Application for Proposed Miscellaneous structure Kaitlin Reinl, 14 Marina Dr, Superior, WI, 54880, has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to Miscellaneous structure. The project is located in SW 1/4, SE 1/4, Section 21, Township 49N, Range 13W in Town of SUPERIOR, Douglas County. The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and the public informational hearing. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11, 30.12(1)(a) and 30.208, Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands. The project is to place a wave monitoring buoy south of the entry offshore of Wisconsin Point The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit for the proposed activity. If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department’s permit tracking website at https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx and search for permits in Douglas County. Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request. Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Steven.LaValley@wisconsin.gov, over the phone at (715) 392-0803, or writing to Steven LaValley, 1701 North Fourth Street, , Superior, WI 54880 by U.S. mail. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed, verbalized, or postmarked within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed, verbalized, or postmarked within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing. If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed. The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document. Docket Number IP-NO-2023-16-01390 STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES For the Secretary BY: /s/ Steven LaValley Water Management Specialist Date: May 30, 2023 (June 9, 2023) WNAXLP 231023