Notice of Pending Application for Propos

Notice of Pending Application for Proposed Riprap Linda Cadotte on behalf of the City of Superior, 1316 N 14th St #200, Superior, WI, 54880, has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to place rock riprap on the shores of the St. Lois River/Lake Superior. The project is located in NE 1/4, SE 1/4, Section 20, Township 49N, Range 14W in the City of Superior, Douglas County. Girl Scout Point is a small peninsula on the St. Louis River/Lake Superior. It is public property owned by the City of Superior and used for recreation. The project area is grassy shoreline. There is a 50-foot long area of the shoreline on the southwestern area of Girl Scout Point that is failing. Directly above and threatened by the failure is a recreational gathering area of historical significance. The proposed shoreline restoration plan would disturb an area of approximately 1260sf. The project would involve excavation, placement of riprap, filter fabric, geocell, stone fill, geogrid, sand, topsoil, and native seeding. The accessibility to the site by truck is limited, therefore, a barge will be utilized to bring in materials and equipment in multiple trips, as needed. The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and the public informational hearing. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11, 30.12 and 30.208, Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands. The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit for the proposed activity. If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department’s permit tracking website at https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx and search for IP-NO-2023-16-00854. Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request. Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Dan.Harrington@wisconsin.gov, over the phone at (715) 733-0019, or writing to Dan Harrington, 810 West Maple Street, Spooner, WI 54801 by U.S. mail. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed, verbalized, or postmarked within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed, verbalized, or postmarked within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing. If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed. The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document. Docket Number IP-NO-2023-16-00854 STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES For the Secretary BY: /s/ Dan Harrington Water Management Specialist Date: April 4th, 2023 (April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 211362