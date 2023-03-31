Notice of Pending Application for Propos

Notice of Pending Application for Proposed Riprap Richard Ollah, 4629 Saint Croix St, Superior, WI 54880 has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to place rock riprap on the shores of Allouez Bay. The project is located in the NW 1/4, SW 1/4, Section 33 Township 49N, Range 13W located in the City of Superior, Douglas County. The proposal is to install 80-feet of rock riprap along a residential shoreline at 4629 Saint Croix Street in Superior, WI adjacent to Allouez Bay in Superior WI. The purpose is to protect the shoreline against on-going bank erosion from wave action resulting from wind and boat traffic coupled with historic high water levels. As erosion continues due to high water levels in Lake Superior, the shoreline is in danger of sloughing off and rip rap is needed to prevent erosion further. Olson Bros Contractors propose to install 80-feet of riprap to stabilize the shoreline. The access to the lake will be approximately 220’ from the roadway. The property can withstand the smaller equipment (skid steer and 307 excavator). Equipment will work from the top of the shoreline without entering the waterway. There will be no dredging or excavating of lake materials. Slit fence will be installed to protect from disturbed areas. Materials to the project will be approximately 120 tons of 12”-36” riprap to be placed on HR fabric utilizing best construction practices. Upon completion of rock placement all disturbed areas will be seeded, and erosion mat will be placed. The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and the public informational hearing. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11, 30.12 and 30.208, Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands. The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit for the proposed activity. If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department’s permit tracking website at https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx and search for Ollah. Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request. Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Dan.Harrington@wisconsin.gov, over the phone at (715) 733-0019, or writing to Dan Harrington, 810 West Maple Street, Spooner, WI 54801 by U.S. mail. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed, verbalized, or postmarked within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed, verbalized, or postmarked within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing. If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed. The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document. Docket Number IP-NO-2023-16-00283 STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES For the Secretary BY: /s/ Dan Harrington Water Management Specialist Date: March 28, 2023 (March 31, 2023) 209005