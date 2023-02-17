NOTICE OF LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACES At the SPRING PRIMARY ELECTION to be held on February 21, 2023, in the City of Superior of Douglas County, Wisconsin, the following polling place locations will be used for the indicated wards and aldermanic districts: LOCATION NAME (ADDRESS) ALDERMANIC DISTRICTS (Wards) Central Assembly of God Church (3000 Hammond Ave) 1st (Wards 1-3) & 3rd (Wards 4-5) Zion Lutheran Church (2022 E 2nd St) 2nd (Wards 6-7) & 4th (Wards 8-10) NTC Convention Center (Mertz Mortorelli Dr Entrance) 5th (Wards 11-13) & 7th (Wards 14-16) Billings Park Civic Center (3903 N 18th St) 8th (Wards 17-19) & 9th (Wards 20-22) Superior Government Center (1316 N 14th St) 6th (Wards 23-25) & 10th (Wards 26-28) All polling places will open at 7:00 A.M. and will close at 8:00 P.M, and all are accessible to elderly and voters with disabilities. If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk: Camila Ramos CITY CLERK’S OFFICE, 1316 N 14TH ST, STE 200, SUPERIOR WI 54880 715-395-7200 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. Monday - Friday; 7:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Election Day NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ELECTION INSPECTORS WILL CONVENE AS A JOINT MEETING OF THE MUNICIPAL BOARD OF CANVASSERS (MBOC) at the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 19.84, for the purpose of conducting the municipal canvasses pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§7.51 and 7.53(1). This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 19.81-89. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE MBOC WILL RECONVENE TO PROCESS PROVISIONAL BALLOTS issued on Election Day and subsequently cured by the voter before 4:00 P.M. on the Friday after the election. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the City Clerk’s Office on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. (Feb. 17, 2023) WNAXLP