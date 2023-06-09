NOTICE OF INTENT BY FRANDSEN BANK AND TR

NOTICE OF INTENT BY FRANDSEN BANK AND TRUST LONSDALE, MINNESOTA TO ESTABLISH A DETACHED FACILITY/BRANCH WITHIN SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Frandsen Bank and Trust, Lonsdale, Minnesota intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to establish a branch at 823 Belknap Street, Suite 110, Superior, Wisconsin. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs. You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Attention: Applications Officer, Division of Supervision, Regulation and Credit, P.O. Box 291, Minneapolis, MN 55480-0291. Comments can also be sent electronically to MA@mpls.frb.org. The comment period will not end before June 24, 2023. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Stephanie Weber, Assistant Vice President, at (612) 204-5178. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period. (June 9, 2023) WNAXLP 232042