Notice of Aquatic Plant Management on Cr

Notice of Aquatic Plant Management on Cranberry Lake in Douglas County Northern Aquatic Services hereby notifies, as specified per Chapter NR 107, WI Administrative Code, that it intends to treat parts of Cranberry Lake (a total of 15.7 acres) with an aquatic herbicide (known as ProcellaCOR) to control nuisance aquatic vegetation Myriophyllum spicatum a.k.a. Eurasian watermilfoil. The proposed treatment would occur during the spring/early summer of 2023. Northern Aquatic Services will conduct a public informational meeting on the proposed treatment if five or more individuals, organizations, special units of government, or local units of government request one. Any request for a public meeting on this treatment must be made within five days after this notice is published. The request must specify the topics to be discussed at the meeting, including problems and alternatives, and must be sent to: Northern Aquatic Services, 1061 240th street, Dresser, WI 54009, and to the WDNR, 810 W. Maple Street, Spooner, WI 54801. (Feb. 3, 2023) WNAXLP 182320