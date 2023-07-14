NOTICE OF APPLICATION BY FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST, LONSDALE, MINNESOTA to establish a detached facility in Superior, Wisconsin Notice is hereby given that Frandsen Bank & Trust, Lonsdale, Minnesota has made application to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce for consent to establish a detached facility at 823 Belknap Street, Suite 110, Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin 54880-2960. The application was filed with the Minnesota Department of Commerce on July 10, 2023, pursuant to Minn. Stat. secs. 47.51 to 47.57. This Notice is being published in the Superior Telegram on June 14, 2023. Any person, bank, or other financial institution has a right to file written communication in favor of or against the application described above. Written comments should be addressed to Maxwell Zappia, Deputy Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce, Division of Financial Institutions, 85 7th Place East, Suite 280, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101 and will become a part of the public record on the application. Written objections and comments to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce must be received within fifteen (15) calendar days after the publication date in Superior, pursuant to Minn. Stat. sec. 47.54. An administrative hearing in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, Minn. Stat. Chap. 14, may be ordered at the discretion of the Commissioner to hear testimony and to take evidence in favor of or against the application. Consistent with state law, the nonconfidential part of the application is available for review by contacting bank.applications.comm @state.mn.us or (651) 539-1570. Frandsen Bank & Trust 116 West Central Street Lonsdale, Minnesota 55046 Rice County Minnesota Bank Charter 1716 (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 240880