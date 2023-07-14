NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF MIDLAND SERV

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF MIDLAND SERVICES, INC Notice is hereby given, that there will be an annual meeting of the voting members of MIDLAND SERVICES, INC., at 11 o’clock in the a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Bay Area Civic Center, 320 4 th Avenue West, Ashland, Wisconsin. The purpose of the meeting shall be: 1. Review and approve the minutes of last year’s annual meeting 2. Elect two directors each for a term of three years 3. To consider and vote on any other business properly brought to the meeting Business meeting begins at 11:00 a.m. Lunch served immediately following business meeting (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 240922