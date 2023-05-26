NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLI

NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS VILLAGE SUPERIOR, DOUGLAS COUNTY Please take notice that the following have applied for a renewal of liquor licenses for the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. The applications will be considered by the Village Board on the 8th day of June, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall, 6702 Ogden Ave. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor License: 6419 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880 From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June 2024. Agent: Cindy Bloomquist Trade Name: Village Lanes (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 226746