NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLI

NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS VILLAGE SUPERIOR, DOUGLAS COUNTY Please take notice that the following have applied for renewal of liquor license for the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. The application will be considered at a meeting of the Village Board on the 8 th day of June, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall, 6702 Ogden Ave. The undersigned hereby applies for a Class B Liquor License: 6428 Tower Ave. Superior,WI 54880 From the 1 st day of July, 2023 through the 30 th day of June 2024 Agent: Tanya Lowney Trade Name: Mama T’s Smokin’ eats-n-drinks (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 226336