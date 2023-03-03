NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLI

NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION VILLAGE OF POPLAR, DOUGLAS COUNTY Please take notice that the following have applied for an Original Liquor License for the 15th day of March, 2023 through the 30th day of June 2023. The application will be considered by the Village Board the 14th day of March, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall, 4932 S Village Road. The undersigned hereby applies for an original liquor license of Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 9548 E Golf Course Road, Poplar, WI 54864. Name: Poplar Golf and Campground, LLC Trade Name: Poplar Golf and Campground, LLC Agent: Ryan Lattiak From the 15th day of March, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2023. (March 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 199445