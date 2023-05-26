NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BERVERAGE LICENSE APPL

NOTICE OF ALCOHOL BERVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS VILLAGE OF POPLAR, DOUGLAS COUNTY Please take notice that the following have applied for a renewal of liquor licenses for the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. The applications will be considered by the Village Board on the 13th day of June, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall, 4932 S Village Road. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of Class A Beer License and Class A Liquor License: 9670 E US Hwy 2, Poplar, WI 54864. Name: Nelson Oil Enterprises, LLC Trade Name: Nelson’s Speed Stop Agent: Gregory P Nelson The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of Class A Beer License and Class A Liquor License: 9991 E Centennial Road, Poplar, WI 54864. Name: Dolgencorp, LLC Trade Name: Dollar General Store #18451 Agent: Jessica Allen The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of Class A Beer License and Class A Liquor License at 9693 Main Street, Poplar, WI 54864. Name: Iron River Cooperatives, Inc. Trade Name: Poplar Hardware Agent: Stephen Strom The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of Class B Beer License and Class B Liquor License at: 9548 E Golf Course, Poplar, WI 54864. Name: Poplar Golf and Campground, LLC Tradename: Poplar Golf and Campground, LLC Agent: Ryan Lattiak (May 26; June 2 & 9,2023) WNAXLP 227244