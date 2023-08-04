NOTICE Notice is hereby given the City o

NOTICE Notice is hereby given the City of Superior Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on August 16 th , 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Government Center, Room 270, 1316 North 14 th Street, Superior, Wisconsin pursuant to state law and the City’s Zoning Ordinance to consider the following: Application from Jeramie and Melissa Olson, owner of 1209 39 th Ave E, Superior, Wisconsin 54880 for a Special Use Permit to build a residential structure on the property currently zoned M1. (Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 246506