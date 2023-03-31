NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Douglas Coun

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Douglas County Forest, Parks, and Recreation Committee will convene for an open discussion on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00am at the Solon Springs Community Center, 11523 US Highway Business 53, Solon Springs, Wisconsin to host the Douglas County Forestry Department’s 2023 Spring Forest Industry Gathering where current issues, opportunities and challenges facing the regional forest industry will be discussed. Jon Harris, Director Douglas County Forestry Department (March 31, 2023) WNAXLP 208290