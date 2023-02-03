NOTICE IN REPLEVIN STATE OF WISCONSIN CI

NOTICE IN REPLEVIN STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Case Code - 31003 Case No. 23-SC-8 To: JOSHUA ALBERT INGVALD WERP You are hereby notified that a summons and complaint has been issued to recover possession of the following described goods and chattels, to wit: 1970 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE – VIN: 136370B152448 of which I, the plaintiff am entitled to the possession, and which you have unjustly taken and unlawfully detain from me. NOW, THEREFORE, unless you shall appear in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, located in Room 301 of the Douglas County Courtroom, 1313 Belknap Street in the City of Superior, State of Wisconsin, on March 2, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. before the calendar judge or any other judge of said court to whom the said action may be assigned for trial, judgment will be rendered against you for the delivery of said property to the plaintiff and for damages for the detention thereof and for costs. Dated at Milwaukee, WI this 30th day of January, 2023. MEDALLION BANK Plaintiff By: Joshua J. Brady, Attorney State Bar# 1041428 839 N. Jefferson St., #200 Milwaukee, WI 53202 Tele: 414-271-9556 PO No. 7791.74 (Feb 3, 2023) WNAXLP 185522