NOTICE Approximately 13.6 acres on Lake Minnesuing, located in Douglas County WI, will be treated with the aquatic herbicide Aquathol K to treat curly-leaf pondweed, an invasive plant. There are no swimming, fishing, or irrigation restrictions associated with Aquathol K. Water use restrictions will be posted. The treatments will be scheduled for May/June 2023, or when the WI Department of Natural Resources deems it appropriate. Riparian property owners will be notified of online access to the permit application. The applicant will hold a public informational meeting on the proposed treatment if five or more individuals, organizations, special units of government, or local units of government request one. The person or entity requesting the meeting shall state a specific agenda of topics including problems and alternatives to be discussed. The request for the public informational meeting must be emailed to: Lake Minnesuing Sanitary District, ATTN Lloyd Sinclair, lgsincl@gmail.com and a copy to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – 36764 Copper Falls Rd, Mellen, WI 54546 within five days after this public notice is published. (Feb. 17, 2023) WNAXLP 195466