Name of Person Filing: Anthony Michael/ Steven Wilson Street Address: 4195 N. Presidio Dr City, State, Zip Code: Florence, AZ 85132 Representing Self SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA PINAL COUNTY Anthony Michael/ Steven Wilson Petitioner Calliope Krystal Pia Kipelainen Respondent CASE NUMBER: S1100D0202300329 SUMMONS HONORABLE: WHARTON FROM THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO Calliope Krystal Pia Kipelainen 1. A lawsuit has been filed against you. A copy of the lawsuit and other court papers are served on you with this ‘Summons.’ 2. If you do not want a judgement or order taken against you without your input, you must file an ‘Answer’ or a “Response’ in writing with the court., and pay the filing fee. If you do not file an ‘Answer’ or ‘Response’ the other party may be given the relief requested in his/her Petition or Complaint. To file you ‘Answer’ or ‘Response’ take, or send, the ‘Answer’ or ‘Response’ to the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, 971 Jason Lopez Circle Bldg A, Florence, Arizona 85132-2730; or any satellite office. Mail a copy of your ‘Response’ or ‘Answer’ to the other party at the address listed on the top of this Summons. 3. If this ‘Summons’ and the other court papers were served on you by a registered process server or the Sheriff, within the State of Arizona, your “Response’ or ‘Answer’ must be filed within TWENTY (20) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served, not counting the day you were served. If this ‘Summons’ and the other papers were served on you by a registered process served or the Sheriff outside the State of Arizona, your Response must be filed within THIRTY (30) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served, not counting the day you were served. Service by a registered process server or the Sheriff is complete when made. Service by Publication is complete thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication. 4. You can get a copy of the court papers filed in this case from the Petitioner at the address at the top of this paper, or from the Clerk of the Superior Court at the address listed in Paragraph 2 above. 5. If this is an action for dissolution (divorce), legal separation or annulment, either or both spouses may file a Petition for Conciliation for the purpose of determining whether there is any mutual interest in preserving the marriage or for Mediation to attempt to settle disputes concerning Legal Decision-Making and parenting time issues regarding minor children. 6. Requests for reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities must be made to the office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case, at least five (5) days before your scheduled court date. GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF THE COURT 8/8/23 Date REBECCA PADILLA Clerk of the Superior Court By: /s/ Eloise Mariscal Deputy Clerk (Aug 18 & 25; Sept 1 & 8, 2023) WNAXLP