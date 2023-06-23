N 21st Concrete Repairs – Catlin to Hill Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Public Works Department at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. Bid Project: The City of Superior is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the N 21st Street, Superior, Wisconsin project. The work on this project consists of milling, concrete replacement, bituminous paving, striping, and all incidental items necessary to complete the work as shown on the plans. Project to be completed by November 17, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com), the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), the Lacrosse Builders Exchange and the Norwest Regional Builders Exchange. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Director of Public Works (June 23 & 30, 2023) WNAXLP 235599