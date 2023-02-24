Moonshine Road Mitigation Bank 2023 Tree Planting Bids will be received electronically by the City of Superior at darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us Bid Opening: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior is requesting bids from qualified contractors to supply and plant container-size native trees, and all incidental items necessary to complete the work at the Moonshine Road Wetland Mitigation Bank located in Douglas County, Wisconsin. This work is to be completed by June 10, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com) and the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Darienne McNamara Environmental Regulatory Manager (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 194654