Lucius Woods Campground Repaving Project Douglas County Forestry Department Douglas County, Wisconsin Sealed bids will be received by the Douglas County Forestry Department, Attn: Clint Meyer, at 9182 East Hughes Avenue, PO Box 211, Solon Springs, Wisconsin 54873, until 11:30 AM, Thursday, March 9, 2023 Bid Opening: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM Bid Project: Douglas County Forestry Department in Douglas County, Wisconsin is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the repaving of the Lucius Woods Campground. The work under this project shall consist of pulverizing and relaying the existing asphalt surface, supplementing with dense graded base, repaving, asphalt curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, and concrete storm sewer pipe as detailed in the plans and specifications. Project shall commence no earlier than September 11, 2023. Final completion by October 30, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided for that purpose and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Forestry Office, 9182 East Hughes Avenue, Solon Springs, Wisconsin 54873, and on the Douglas County Forestry website: https://www.douglascountywi.org/211/Forestry-Parks-Recreation. Bidding documents may also be obtained from the Minnesota Builders Exchange and the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin. Bid security in the amount of 10 percent of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A pre-bid conference will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM, at Douglas County Forestry Department, 9182 East Hughes Avenue, Solon Springs, WI 54873. Attendance is mandatory. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Engineer will transmit to all prospective Bidders of record such addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to questions arising at the conference. Oral statements may not be relied upon and will not be binding or legally effective. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and to accept bids most advantageous to Douglas County. Jon Harris, Director of Forestry & Natural Resources, Douglas County Forestry Department Mark Liebaert, Chair, Douglas County Forest, Parks, and Recreation Committee (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 194911