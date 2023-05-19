Legal Notice: Wild Rivers Habitat for Hu

Legal Notice: Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit corporation, will be submitting a pre-application to USDA Rural Development for a Housing Preservation Grant to aid low and very low income households in an eight county area. As required, WRHFH is making its proposed Statement of Activities available for public review for fifteen (15) days from today’s date. Any person wishing to make any comments may review the above mentioned Statement of Activities and make any comments or may review a copy of said activities at the WRHFH office located at 1357 N River Street, Spooner, WI 54801. (May 19 & 26, 2023) WNAXLP 225609