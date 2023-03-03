LEGAL NOTICE TIMBER STUMPAGE FOR SALE Th

LEGAL NOTICE TIMBER STUMPAGE FOR SALE The Douglas County Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee will receive sealed bids for timber stumpage until 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Bids will be opened and read at 6:00 p.m. on that date at Douglas County Forestry Department Headquarters in Solon Springs, WI. Stumpage is offered for sale in the following townships: Brule, Dairyland, Gordon, Maple, Solon Springs, Summit, and Wascott. Sixteen tracts are offered. Total acres 1,311. APPROXIMATE VOLUME IN CORDS (TO A 4” TOP) MIXED HARDWOOD 3,855 ASPEN 4,635 RED PINE 8,275 RED OAK 530 WHITE BIRCH 545 BALSAM FIR 90 WHITE PINE 95 JACK PINE 3,275 TOTAL CORDS 21,300 APPROXIMATE VOLUME IN BOARD FEET TOTAL BOARD FEET - 0 For further information or to request a prospectus and bid forms, contact the Douglas County Forestry Department office in Solon Springs, WI at 715-378-2219. The Douglas County Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and to accept bids most advantageous to the County. Mark Liebaert, Chair Douglas County Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee Jon Harris, Director of Forestry and Natural Resources Douglas County Forestry Department (Feb. 17 & 24; March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 194902