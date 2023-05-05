Leadership Development Consultant Servic

Leadership Development Consultant Services Responses will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street, 2nd floor, Superior, WI 54880. Responses will be evaluated by City staff. Proposals Due: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin, is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide leadership development consultant services for management staff at the city. Firms must be able to demonstrate the ability to lead a dynamic and engaging program. Firms are being asked to provide a proposed timeline for completion of the curriculum using 12/31/2023 as a target completion date for training. All proposals must be prepared with the forms provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Consultant/Firm. Specifications may be obtained through at DemandStar.com. Proposal requirements may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 2nd Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive irregularities, or to accept such proposals, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Cammi Janigo Human Resources Director (May 5 & 12, 2023) WNAXLP 220928