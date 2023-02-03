Landfill Daily Cover Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attention: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the purchase and delivery of approximately 1,000 tons per month of material for daily cover at the city owned landfill. The landfill is located at 15 Moccasin Mike Rd, Superior, Wisconsin. A grain size analysis is required to be submitted with the proposal. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Attn: Contract Analyst, Superior, Wisconsin, 54820 (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). The contractor shall submit a list of his subcontractors as a part of his proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Darienne McNamara Environmental Regulatory Manager (Jan 27; Feb 3, 2023) WNAXLP 173983