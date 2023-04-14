LAND SALE VILLAGE OF OLIVER, DOUGLAS COU

LAND SALE VILLAGE OF OLIVER, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN ADVERTISING FOR SALE THE FOLLOWING PARCELS Parcel #4-23: Lot 1, Blk 13, Carnegie Eastern Division 7-48-14, Village of Oliver. Minimum Bid Amount $500. (OL-165-00752-00) All bids must be submitted to the Village Clerk on or before 4:00 p.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023. Bids will be opened at the Board Meeting at the Oliver Village Hall, 2125 E State Street, held on April 25, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The Village Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Julie Abraham Village Clerk-Treasurer 2125 E. State St. Superior, WI 54880 S.T. April 14, 2023 (April 14, 2023) WNAXLP 213265