LAND SALE VILLAGE OF OLIVER, DOUGLAS COU

LAND SALE VILLAGE OF OLIVER, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN ADVERTISING FOR SALE THE FOLLOWING PARCELS Parcel #1-23: Lots 1-10, Blk 43 Riverside Addition to St Louis 13-48-15, Village of Oliver. Minimum Bid Amount $5,000. (OL-165-02075-00) Parcel #2-23: Lots 11-14, Blk 43 Riverside Addition to St Louis 3-48-15, Village of Oliver. Minimum Bid Amount $2,000. (OL-165-02076-00) Parcel #3-23: Lots 15-32, Blk 43 Riverside Addition to St Louis 13-48-15, Village of Oliver. Minimum Bid Amount $9,000. (OL-165-02077-00) All bids must be submitted to the Village Clerk on or before 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023. Bids will be opened at the Plan Commission Meeting at the Oliver Village Hall, 2125 E State Street, held on March 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The Village Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Julie Abraham Village Clerk-Treasurer 2125 E. State St. Superior, WI 54880