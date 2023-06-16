INVITATION TO BIDDERS PROJECT: Superior Housing Authority Scattered Sites Siding and Door Replacement Project Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for Superior Housing Authority Scattered Site Siding and Door Replacement Project will be addressed and delivered to Pam Benson, Executive Director, Superior Housing Authority, 1219 North Eighth Street, Superior, WI 54880. BID DATE: June 27, 2023 BID TIME: 2:00 PM CDT All bids must be prepared on the form provided by the Architect and submitted in accordance with the Instructions To Bidders (Section 00 21 13). The Owner will receive lump sum bids in a sealed opaque envelope conspicuously marked on the outside identifying the project name until 2 P.M. local time at the office of Pam Benson, Executive Director at the aforesaid address. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud immediately after specified closing time. All interested parties are invited to attend. Plans, Specifications and Proposal Forms as prepared by Architectural Resources, Inc., 126 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802, (218) 727-8481, are available from the Architect’s office either in electronic form at no cost or in hard copy form for a refundable fee of $50 for each set of documents. Any bidder upon returning the document in good condition immediately following the public opening of the bids shall be returned the deposit in full. Plans and Specifications may be reviewed at the offices of the Architect; the Owner; and the Minnesota Builders Exchange. Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, payable to the Owner; as provided in the specifications, said check and the amount thereof or the amount of the bidder’s bond to be forfeited as liquidated damages if the bidder furnishing the same neglects or refuses to promptly carry out said bid or enter into contract with The Housing Authority of the City of Superior, Wisconsin. No bids may be withdrawn within thirty (30) days from the scheduled closing time for receiving bids. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if in their discretion the interests of the Owner will be best served thereby. Pre-bid meeting will be held on June 20, 2023 @ 2:00 PM CDT. Peter Rich Community Center 1201 N 8th Street Superior, WI 54880 (June 16 & 23, 2023) WNAXLP 234111