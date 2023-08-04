INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF WASCOTT DOUGLA

INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF WASCOTT DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI The TOWN OF WASCOTT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, is accepting sealed bids for construction of a Pickle Ball Court using Blacktop Warm Mix Asphalt. Bids will be accepted until noon on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Wascott Town Hall or can be mailed to Jeannette Atkinson, Clerk/Treasurer, PO Box 159, Wascott, WI 54890. For further information please contact Chuck Youngquist, Chairperson, at 651/248-2484. Bid forms may be obtained from the Town Clerk or from the Town’s website at www.townofwascott.org . Bid will be opened and awarded at a Special Town Board Meeting scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on August 21, 2023. The Town of Wascott reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any part(s) thereof, waive any informalities in the bidding process, and to accept the bid proposal or portion of a bid proposal deemed most advantageous to the Town. Jeannette Atkinson Clerk/Treasurer Town of Wascott (Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 246454