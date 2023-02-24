INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF WASCOTT DOUGLA

INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF WASCOTT DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI The TOWN OF WASCOTT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, is accepting sealed bids for road projects for Blacktop Warm Mix Resurfacing. Bids will be accepted until noon on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Wascott Town Hall or can be mailed to Jeannette Atkinson, Clerk/Treasurer, PO Box 159, Wascott, WI 54890. For further information please contact Matt Pollock, Highway Foreman, by calling 715/520-7123. Bid forms may be obtained from the Town Clerk or from the Town’s website at www.townofwascott.org. Bids will be opened at a Work Session Meeting scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on March 7, 2023. Awarding of bids will take place at a Regular Town Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wascott Town Hall. The Town of Wascott reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any part(s) thereof, waive any informalities in the bidding process, and to accept the bid proposal or portion of a bid proposal deemed most advantageous to the Town. Jeannette Atkinson Clerk/Treasurer Town of Wascott (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 193262