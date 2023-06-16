INITIAL RESOLUTION OF THE VILLAGE OF OLI

INITIAL RESOLUTION OF THE VILLAGE OF OLIVER VACATING AND DISCONTINUING CERTAIN STREETS/ ALLEYS Nature of Hearing WHEREAS, the following described streets/alleys in the Village of Oliver, Wisconsin are platted and it is deemed necessary, and in the public interest to vacate said streets/alleys pursuant to Section 66.1003(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes; and WHEREAS, the Village of Oliver has recommended the vacating of said streets/alleys; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the public interest requires that the following described streets/alleys located within the Village of Oliver be vacated and discontinued, subject to all utility and sewer easements and usages existing thereon, and future construction and maintenance rights and access for all utility and sewer easements, including access rights incidental to such easements and usages: 1. Streets/Alleys vacated A. Vacate all internal alleys in Lots 1-30, Block 16, located between Minneapolis Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue, Carnegie Central Division. B. The legal description of the lots which are affected by the proposed vacation is as follows: (i) OL-165-00471-00 Lots One (1) through Thirty (30), inclusive, Block Sixteen (16), Carnegie Central Division, in the Village of Oliver, Douglas County, Wisconsin. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a public hearing on this resolution will be held by the Village Board at Oliver, Wisconsin on the 25th day of July, 2023 in the Village Hall, Oliver, Wisconsin, and that notice of hearing was given to all interested persons in the manner provided by law. PASSED AND ADOPTED THIS 30th day of May, 2023. VILLAGE OF OLIVER By: /s/ Gary Abraham President ATTEST: /s/ Julie Abraham Village Clerk Subscribed and sworn to before me this 30 day of May, 2023 by Gary Abraham and Julie Abraham /s/ Stephen Olson Notary Public, Douglas County, Wisconsin THIS INSTURMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: Stephen J. Olson Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. Superior, W1 54880 715-394-4471 (June 16, 23 & 30, 2023) WNAXLP 234012